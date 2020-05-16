Tech Sgt. Sean Redden, Blossvale Resident, Named NY Air Guard Honor Guard Member Of The Year

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb 23, 2016

ROME, NY (02/23/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Sean Redden, a Blossvale resident has been named New York Air National Guard Honor Guard Member of the Year for 2015.

Redden, a member of the Eastern Air Defense Sector, was chosen because of his dedication, exceptional leadership and military bearing. During 2015 the Eastern Air Defense Sector Honor Guard conducted 53 military funerals.

There are six New York Air National Guard base honor guards, which conducted 1,967 military funerals in 2015.

Redden manages a flight in Rome and oversees the 224th Standardized Evaluation Program where he holds various duty positions; Flight Sergeant, Security Response Team Leader, Security Response Team Member, Entry Controller, Alarm Monitor, Desk Sergeant, Flight Armorer to name a few.

He successfully completed numerous courses throughout his 14-year career, to include the U.S. Base Air Force Honor Guard Formal Training Course, Department of Homeland Security Advanced Active Shooter Course and Security Forces Combat Leadership Course.

Redden has received his Associates of Arts degree with a minor in Criminal Justice in October 2010 from the University of Phoenix and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in Environmental Science.