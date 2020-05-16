Special Olympics State Winter Games Floor Hockey Competition At Stewart Air National Guard Base Saturday

CONTACT: Tech Sgt. Sara Pastorello 845-563-2075

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Feb 20, 2016

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEWBURGH, N.Y. (02/18/2016)(readMedia)-- More than 390 athletes and coaches from across the state will participate in the 2016 New York State Special Olympics State Winter Games Floor Hockey competition at Stewart Air National Guard Base, February 20th.

The competition will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Hangar 100 and continue through 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees should enter through the Stewart Air National Guard gate located on Route 17k. A valid driver's license will be required upon entering grounds and all vehicles are subject to search.

Important Notes:

• Be sure to have proper identification

• Lunch is NOT provided, please bring a bag lunch

• There will NOT be an aircraft on display

• There is NO smoking on base

• Although competition is inside please dress accordingly

Upon arrival, attendees must check- in as a fan at the registration table located in Hangar 100. If a vistors name is not on the volunteer registration check in sheets, they will be asked to fill out contact information in the volunteer sign-in sheets. Volunteer Captains wearing green vests will be on hand to answer questions.

