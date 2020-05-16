CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb 23, 2016

LATHAM, NY (02/23/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Garret Cummings, a Troy resident, has been named the best non-commissioned officer for the Guard's 800-member Joint Force Headquarters.

Cummings, who is a full-time member of the Army National Guard, is the military police training course manager for the 106th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) which is headquartered at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.

The 106th conducts military police and infantry training classes for National Guard Soldiers in the northeast.

He will now compete against other New York Army National Guard non-commissioned officers during the annual Best Warrior Competition at Camp Smith Training Site in April.

Cummings joined the New York Army National Guard in 2006 as a Military Police officer.

He is a veteran of the Iraq War and served in the National Guard forces which responded to Tropical Storm Irene and Superstorm Sandy.

His awards include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Combat Action Badge.

He is married to Elizabeth Cummings