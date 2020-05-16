Oneonta Resident Scott Cleaveland Promoted To Colonel In The New York Army National Guard

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb 23, 2016

LATHAM, NY (02/23/2016)(readMedia)-- Oneonta resident Scott Cleaveland, a veteran of two combat tours in Afghanistan, has been promoted to colonel in the New York Army National Guard.

Cleaveland, who serves as both the Construction and Facilities Management Officer for the New York Army National Guard, and the garrison commander of the Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, was promoted during a Feb, 22 ceremony at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters here.

Cleaveland enlisted in the Army in 1984, and joined the New York Army National Guard in 1986, after serving two years on active duty.

He attended Officers Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers in 1990.

Cleaveland has served as an engineer company commander, engineer battalion executive officer, and division engineer.

He deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 and served as a resident engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers. He deployed to Afghanistan for a second time in 2012 and served as a team chief with the Stability Transition Team there.

Cleveland's awards include two Bronze Star awards, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Air Assault Badge.

He is currently enrolled in the U.S. Army War College.

Cleaveland has two adult daughters who are both attending college.