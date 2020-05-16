Waterloo Resident, NY Army National Guard Sgt. Jonathan Monfiletto, Wins In National Guard Media Competition

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb 24, 2016

LATHAM, NY (02/24/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Sgt. Jonathan Monfiletto, a Waterloo resident, has been awarded a first place in the nationwide Army National Guard media competition.

Monfiletto, is an Army photojournalist assigned to the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade in Latham, N.Y. as the brigade's public affairs non-commissioned officer. He previously was a member of the 138th Public Affairs Detachment and deployed to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base with that unit from Sept. 2012 to June 2013.

He has served as a member of the New York Army National Guard since 2010.

In civilian life, Monfiletto is the editor of the weekly West Onondaga County Journal newspaper, covering Skaneateles, Marcellus, Elbridge and Jordan. He has six years of experience as a journalist.

His story – "Father, daughter Army National Guard pilots fly together"- finished first in the feature story category.

The story will now be submitted for consideration in the total Army media competition, which includes work from active Army and Army Reserve journalists. That judging takes place in March.

Monfiletto's prize-winning article tells the story of Army National Guard Warrant Officer Meghan Polis, and her father, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen Polis, and how they flew a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter mission together at Fort Drum during their unit's annual training in 2015. Both father and daughter are members of Company B, 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation.

The story appeared on the Department of Defense website, the Army website, the National Guard website and in the New York National Guard magazine Guard Times. It was also picked up by several military publications.

The story can be seen here: http://www.defense.gov/News-Article-View/Article/612716

Monfiletto is a graduate of Utica College with a major in journalism and a minor in government.