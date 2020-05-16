Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Dicrasto, Baldwinsville Resident, NY Air National Guard Senior Nco Of The Year

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Feb 25, 2016

SYRACUSE, NY (02/25/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Senior Master Sergeant Patrick DiCrasto, a Baldwinsville resident, has been named New York Air National Guard Senior Non- Commissioned Officer of the Year.

DiCrasto a member of the 274th Air Support Operations Squadron,-- located at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base-- was chosen because of his dedication, exceptional leadership, military bearing and also because of his extensive background in joint planning and has executed multiple combat and humanitarian operations in support in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

He will now compete with Airmen from the 53 other state and territorial Air National Guards for the national Senior Non-commissioned Officer of the Year title for the entire Air National Guard.

DiCrasto enlisted in the US Army in 1988 and in 2003 enlisted in the New York Air National Guard. He is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

DiCrasto also serves as a Detective with the city of Syracuse Police Department and is also assigned as a Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) sniper for over seventeen and a half years. He currently serves as the Assistant Team Leader for the SWAT Sniper Observer Unit.

He has completed a Bachelors of Arts degree in Sociology from St. John Fisher College, a Master of Public Administration degree from Marist College and is currently working on a second Master degree in Strategic Security from Henley-Putnam University.

The 274th Air Operations Squadron, a part of the 174th Attack Wing, provides the tactical air control parties, known as TACP, who work with Army troops on the ground to direct the delivery of air support during combat operations.