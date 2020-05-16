There were 7,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,999 in the last 365 days.

Glenville Resident Nicholas Dean Promoted To Lieutenant Colonel In New York Air National Guard

CONTACT: Catharine Schmidt, (518) 344-2423, catharine.a.schmidt.mil@mail.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Feb 26, 2016

SCOTIA, NY (03/02/2016)(readMedia)-- Glenville resident Nicholas Dean, who has nearly 20 years of military service, has been promoted to lieutenant colonel in the New York Air National Guard.

Dean, who serves as both the Director of Complaint Resolution with the 109th Airlift Wing's Inspector General Office, and the Executive Officer of the New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, was promoted during a ceremony Feb. 26 at Stratton Air National Guard Base.

Dean enlisted in the New York Air National Guard in 1996, and has been a member of the 109th Airlift Wing since.

He was commissioned through the Academy of Military Sciences in 1999.

Dean has served as a personnel officer, logistics officers, services flight commander, force support operations officer and force support squadron commander. In September 2001, he was activated and sent to augment security and support missions at the World Trade site.

Dean received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Bussiness Administration through Nyack College in 1996.

He currently resides in Glenville with his wife, Deborah, and sons, Nicholas and Johnathan.

