Master Sgt. Jennifer Dippo, Ballston Lake Resident, NY Air National Guard Honor Guard Manager Of The Year

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Feb 25, 2016

SCOTIA, N.Y. (02/25/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Master Sergeant Jennifer Dippo, a Ballston Lake resident, has been named New York Air National Guard Honor Guard Manager of the Year.

Dippo, a Medical Service Instructor and the program manager of the 109th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard, was chosen for her dedication to the program, exceptional leadership and management abilities and military bearing. During 2015 the 109th Airlift Wing Honor Guard conducted 276 military funerals.

There are six New York Air National Guard base honor guards, which conducted 1,967 military funerals in 2015.

Dippo has been in the New York Air National Guard since 1998 and during her career she has had numerous deployments to Qatar, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Germany and Antarctica.

She is currently returning to school to pursue her Nursing Degree.

The 109th Airlift Wing, located at Stratton Air National Guard Base, flies the only ski-equipped aircraft in the United States military and specializes in supply National Science Foundation research stations in the Antarctic and Greenland.