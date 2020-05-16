Senior Airman Andrew Lenane, Slate Hill Resident, Named NY Air National Guard Airman Of The Year

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Feb 25, 2016

NEWBURGH, NY (02/25/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Senior Airman Andrew Lenane, a Slate Hill resident, has been named New York Air National Guard Airman of the Year for 2015.

Lenane, a member of the 105th Airlift Wing's 105th Base Defense Squadron, was chosen because of his exceptional military bearing, leadership skills and dedication.

He will now compete with outstanding Airmen from other states to be named Airman of the Year for the entire Air National Guard.

Lenane is a Security Forces Journeyman who enlisted in the New York Air National Guard in May of 2013, and completed his first deployment in 2015 serving in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

In his civilian career, Lenane serves as a police officer with the New York City Police Department and in December of 2015, he began training in the New York City Fire Department Academy.

Lenane has earned an associate degree in Applied Science from Rockland Community College in 2013 and is currently pursuing a bachelor's of Science in Emergency Management from Empire State College.

The 105th Airlift Wing, based at Stewart Air National Guard Base here, flies C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft in support of missions around the world.