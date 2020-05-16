Free Emergency Preparedness Training Program At Herkimer County Community College On Friday, Feb. 26

HERKIMER, N.Y. (02/17/2016)(readMedia)-- New York National Guard troops, in conjunction with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, will be presenting a free disaster preparedness class at Herkimer Community College's Robert McLaughlin College Amphitheatre, on Friday, Feb. 26.

The two-hour program begins at 6 p.m. . The amphitheatre is located at 100 Reservoir Road.

The event is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's continuing Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program, which provides citizens with the knowledge and tools to prepare for emergencies and disasters, respond accordingly, and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions.

Working with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and local emergency management personnel, troops are conducting these training events across the state.

Citizens should register for the event at http://www.nyprepare.gov/aware-prepare/nysprepare/

Since the program's launch in early February 2014, troops have held more than 650 events statewide, and taught over 56,000 citizens how to be better prepared for emergencies and disasters.

The program, designed by DHSES, covers a broad range of emergency-preparedness topics, like developing a family emergency plan, stocking up on emergency supplies, and registering for NY-Alert, the free statewide emergency alert system.

The Citizen Preparedness Corps has equipped thousands of New Yorkers to respond better to emergencies and disasters, he stressed.

Emergency preparedness is part and parcel of the New York National Guard's mission and experience, according to New York State Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Patrick A. Murphy.

"The men and women of the New York Army and Air National Guard, who have responded to help their fellow New Yorkers during floods, hurricanes, and snow storms, know first-hand the value of being prepared for emergencies," Murphy said.

"Our Soldiers and Airmen are proud to be part of Governor Cuomo's effort to help our fellow citizens prepare to cope with disasters and emergencies."

Participants will receive a training certificate, a wallet-sized "Z-Card" with emergency preparedness information, and a free Citizen Preparedness Starter Kit (one per family). The kit includes a first-aid kit, face mask, pocket radio with batteries, food bars, emergency blanket and other key items to help citizens in the immediate aftermath of a disaster. The classes include information about what other supplies and items citizens should add to their kits.

For more information on the program and emergency preparedness, visit:www.nyprepare.gov.