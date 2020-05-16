Free Talk On Ships Named Uss Virigina At New York State Military Museum On Saturday, Feb 27

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (02/20/2016)(readMedia)-- The history of American warships named Virginia will be the subject of a free talk at the New York State Military Museum here on Saturday, Feb., 27 at 2 p.m.

The lecture – "USS Virginia from Sail to Nuclear Power" – will be presented by Fort Edward resident Ray Misiewicz and outlines the history of the ten ships named USS Virginia. These range from one of thirteen armed sailing ships commissioned by the Continental Congress in 1775 to the current USS Virginia, a high-tech nuclear-powered attack submarine commissioned in 2004.

Along the way the other Virginias ranged from a revenue cutter to sailing ships of the line, blockade runners, battleships, patrol boats, and cruisers.

The current USS Virginia is the namesake ship of a class of high-tech submarines which should remain in service until the 2040s.

Misiewicz, a nuclear engineer and nuclear submarine expert will discuss the technology in use on the USS Virginia and the new technology that will be incorporated as 16 more Virginia class submarines are built on top of the current 12.

Misiewicz holds a masters degree in mechanical and nuclear engineering and before retiring worked on the design of the nuclear reactors that power the Seawolf and Virginia class of nuclear attack submarines. Misiewicz, who is an associate member of the American Submarine Veterans Inc. , has received the group's Ben Bastura Historical Achievement Award.

He's previously given talks at the museum about American ballistic missile submarines and the history of American ships named Seawolf.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the New York State Military Museum, a not-for-profit group that raises funds to support the museum, and is one of a series of presentations at the museum this winter and spring.

Located at 61 Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs, N.Y, the New York State Military Museum is administered by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs. Its collection focuses on New York's military history from the French and Indian Wars to the present day.