NY National Guard Major Al Phillips, An Albany Resident, Serves A Military Mentor For Washington Youth Program

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Mar 05, 2016

LATHAM, NY (03/16/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Major Alvin "Al" Phillips, an Albany resident, served as a military mentor for the United States Senate Youth program in Washington, D.C. from March 5-12.

Phillips, a veteran of two deployments to Iraq and a deployment to Guantanamo Bay, currently serves as the Public Affairs Officer for the Syracuse-based 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Prior to joining the New York Army National Guard he served in the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

The United States Senate Youth program was established in 1962 and brings two student leaders from each state to Washington to see how government works. The students meet with and attend policy addresses from the President, Senators, and cabinet members, officials from the Departments of State and Defense and directors of other federal agencies, as well as meeting with a Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Transportation, hotel and meal expenses were provided by The Hearst Foundations. In addition, each delegate also was awarded a $10,000 College Scholarship for undergraduate studies, with encouragement to pursue coursework in history and political science.

Phillips was one of 16 military personnel selected to assist in the program.

In civilian life, Phillips works as the spokesman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement Newark, N.J. Field Office. He holds a degree in Speech Communication and Political Science from Syracuse University.

"The opportunity to work with young people who really capture the best of our country is fulfilling one hundred times over, "Phillips said. " While, I had the honor to be their mentor, they also provided something much more to myself and fellow mentors – the innate drive to do and foster more involvement in our communities," he added.