Lt. Col. Michael Tagliaferro, Porters Corners Resident, Takes Command Of National Guard Battalion

LATHAM, NY (03/09/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Michael Tagliaferro, a Porters Corners resident and veteran who deployed twice to Iraq, is now the commander of the 2nd Battalion 106th Infantry Regiment.

Tagliaferro took command of the battalion, which trains Army National Guard and Reserve Soldiers at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, on Saturday, March 5.

Tagliaferro replaced Lt. Col. Christopher Ciccone Jr., an East Greenbush resident who is also a veteran of the Iraq War, who will become the deputy intelligence officer for the New York National Guard's Joint Forces Headquarters.

Tagliaferro first joined the Army in 1983. He served as a cavalry scout in Germany and Fort Knox, Kentucky for four years, before joining the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion 210th Armor in 1987. In 1989 he received his commission through Office Candidate School and served as the scout platoon leader of the 1st Battalion 210th Armor until 1992.

In 1993, he entered the inactive reserve and left military service in 1998. Following the events of Sept. 11, 2001 he rejoined the New York Army National Guard and served in the 42nd Infantry Division.

He deployed to Tikrit, Iraq with the division 2005 and served as the commander of the 42nd Infantry Division's Headquarters and Headquarters Company.

In 2009 LTC Tagliafierro was mobilized and deployed to Iraq as an "Information Operations Targeting Officer" with the National Guard's 34th Infantry "Red Bull" Division and remained in Iraq with the "Big Red One" 1st Infantry Division until August 2010.

Following his second deployment in Iraq, Tagliafierro served in the New York Army National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters as the Homeland Response Force Implementation and Plans Officer.

Tagliafierro is employed by the New York State Comptroller's Office in the Local Government and School Accountability Division, in the Glens Falls, NY Regional Office.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1992 from the State University of New York

His awards include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.