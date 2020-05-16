New York Army National Guard Soldiers Training Sat. March 12 At Nys Preparedness Training Center

CONTACT: Capt. Jean Kratzer, 518-786-4581

ORISKANY, NY (03/11/2016)(readMedia)-- One hundred and twenty New York Army National Guard Soldiers based in Utica, and 80 from Gloversville, will practice loading combat casualties on board helicopters and conduct other tactical training at the New York State Preparedness Training Center here on Saturday, March 12.

Reporters are invited to cover this exercise.

On Sunday, Mar. 13, additional helicopter training will take place. Two UH-60s and aircrew from the New York Army National Guard's, A Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, based in Latham will train with Soliders from the Army Reserve, 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion, based in Mattydale.

WHO: 200 New York Army National Guard Soldiers: 120 from Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry located in Utica; 80 from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, based in Gloversville ;and two UH-60s and aircrew from F Company, 1st Battalion, 169th General Support Aviation Battalion, based in Rochester.

WHAT: New York Army National Guard tactical and casualty evacuation training, which will test the ability of the Soldiers to treat combat casualties, load them into a UH-60 air ambulance helicopter, employ mortars, conduct tactical maneuver, conduct reconnaissance, set up a battalion headquarters, and establish a battalion aid station. The Soldiers will also practice convoy operations and train with night vision googles during the weekend.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 12, 2016. (UH-60 helicopters will arrive at approximately 10a.m. Medical evacuation training should begin at 1030.)

WHERE: NYS Preparedness Center, 5900 Airport Road, Oriskany, N.Y. 13424

Media Opportunity:

Video and still imagery of troops training with UH-60 helicopters and conducting tactical training. Interviews with Soldiers and leaders can be arranged.

For access to this event contact Capt. Jean Marie Kratzer, 42nd CAB Public Affairs Officer, 518-786-4581 (office) or 518-496-7150 (cell).

BACKGROUND:

2nd Battalion 108th Infantry:

The 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry has over 80O soldiers located at armories in Utica, Geneseo, Batavia, Ithaca, Rome, Gloversville, Morrisonville, Ogdensburg, Saranac Lake, Hoosick Falls and Schenectady.

In October 2003 the unit was mobilized for service in Iraq and deployed to that country in February 2004 where it operated with the 1st Infantry Division. The battalion captured high- value individuals who were associated with the crimes against humanity in the town of Ad Dujayl. The Iraqi government executed Saddam Hussein for ordering these mass murders. Members of the battalion also rescued U.S. contractor Mark Hamill, who escaped his insurgent captors after being held for three weeks.

Three members of the battalion were killed during the 2004 Iraqi deployment and 30 received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in action.

The battalion has also served as a key element, and the headquarters for, a New York National Guard team of Army and Air Guard members trained to extract and treat people injured in buildings destroyed in chemical, biological, or radiological incidents.

While the battalion "flag" stayed home, almost 300 members of 2nd 108th Infantry deployed to Afghanistan in 2007 and 2008 to train the Afghan National Army and Police. About 150 of those soldiers have already returned home.

Most recently, the Battalion was mobilized in January of 2012 to deploy to Afghanistan as Task Force Iron in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Task Force Iron was responsible for enhancing the capability of the Afghan Security Forces to secure Highway One from Heart City to Nimroz Province in Western Afghanistan. In 100 Days of combat Operations, Task Force Iron conducted 572 combat missions, including air assault operations, IED clearing patrols and assisting the Afghan Security Forces in securing 200 miles of Highway One. Task Force Iron demobilized the majority of its Soldiers in late September 2012

The 108th Infantry Regiment also saw service in World War I and World War II.

Company F 1-169th General Support Aviation Battalion:

Company F 1-169th General Support Aviation Battalion is an air ambulance company which flies HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters configured for medical evacuation. The Soldiers will be deploying to Afghanistan to provide medical evacuation support to American, Afghan, and coalition forces serving there.

Configured as a medevac aircraft, the UH-60 can carry six litter patients and a crew of three. In addition to extensive immediate care, the UH-60 medevac can perform all weather terrain battlefield evacuation, combat search and rescue, hospital ship lifeline missions, deep operations support, forward surgical team transport, medical logistics resupply, medical personnel movement, patient regulating, disaster/humanitarian relief, and MAST state support.

Previously known as the 249th Medical Company (Air Ambulance) the company traces its history back to 1893 when it was created as a signal and telegraph unit in the New York National Guard in Albany. In 1971 the unit became an aviation unit, with soldiers operating scout helicopters. In 1995 the unit was assigned to Rochester as Headquarters and Service Company of the 142nd Aviation Regiment and in 2002 the unit became an Air Ambulance company. From November 2003 to May 2005 the unit was on federal active duty providing medical evacuation services for Soldiers training at Fort Benning, Ga; Fort Stewart, Ga.; Fort Bragg; Fort Knox, Ky.; and the Ranger camps in Dahlonega, Ga.; and Florida for 18 months.

The New York State Preparedness Training Center:

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services established the training center in 2006. The facility, comprised of 723 acres at the former Oneida County Airport prepares traditional and non-traditional first responders to gain the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from natural disasters or terrorist-related incidents. For more information about the center, visit the SPTC on Facebook or visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website at www.dhses.ny.gov.