NY Army National Guard Cooks Compete For Army-wide Cooking Award At Camp Smith This Morning, March 19
CONTACT: Sgt. Jeremy Bratt, 518-330-3043
FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Mar 19, 2016
CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, CORTLANDT MANOR , NY (03/19/2016)(readMedia)-- Twenty-five New York Army National Guard cooks will be competing in the Army-wide Philip A. Connelly cooking competition here this morning, Saturday, March 19
The competition recognizes Army cooks for their skill and teamwork. Members of the press are invited to cover the completion.
WHO: Members of the mess section of the New York Army National Guard's 369th Sustainment Brigade.
WHAT: The food service Soldiers will prepare a meal in a field environment using the Army's standard A-ration, which includes fresh, frozen and canned foods. Evaluators from the Army will rate the setup of the field kitchen, meal preparation, organization, food safety and the quality of the meal. The performance of the New York National Guard food service troops on Saturday will be compared to other National Guard units across the Army.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2016
WHERE: Camp Smith Training Site, U.S. Route 202, Cortlandt Manor
Media Contact: Members of the press must contact Sgt. Jeremy Bratt at 518-330-3043 for access to this secure military facility.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.