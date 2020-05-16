NY Army National Guard Cooks Compete For Army-wide Cooking Award At Camp Smith This Morning, March 19

CONTACT: Sgt. Jeremy Bratt, 518-330-3043

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Mar 19, 2016

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, CORTLANDT MANOR , NY (03/19/2016)(readMedia)-- Twenty-five New York Army National Guard cooks will be competing in the Army-wide Philip A. Connelly cooking competition here this morning, Saturday, March 19

The competition recognizes Army cooks for their skill and teamwork. Members of the press are invited to cover the completion.

WHO: Members of the mess section of the New York Army National Guard's 369th Sustainment Brigade.

WHAT: The food service Soldiers will prepare a meal in a field environment using the Army's standard A-ration, which includes fresh, frozen and canned foods. Evaluators from the Army will rate the setup of the field kitchen, meal preparation, organization, food safety and the quality of the meal. The performance of the New York National Guard food service troops on Saturday will be compared to other National Guard units across the Army.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2016

WHERE: Camp Smith Training Site, U.S. Route 202, Cortlandt Manor