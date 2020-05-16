NY National Guard Cooks Test Skills During Competition At Camp Smith On Saturday, March 19

CONTACT: Master Sgt. Raymond Drumsta, 518- 225-6637

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, CORTLANDT MANOR, NY (03/18/2016)(readMedia)-- Twenty-five New York Army National Guard cooks will be competing in the Army-wide Philip A. Connelly cooking competition here on Saturday, March 19.

The competition recognizes Army cooks for their skill and teamwork. Members of the press are invited to cover the completion.

WHO: Members of the mess section of the New York Army National Guard's 369th Sustainment Brigade.

WHAT: The food service Soldiers will prepare a meal in a field environment using the Army's standard A-ration, which includes fresh, frozen and canned foods. Evaluators from the Army will rate the setup of the field kitchen, meal preparation, organization, food safety and the quality of the meal. The performance of the New York National Guard food service troops on Saturday will be compared to other National Guard units across the Army.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2016

WHERE: Camp Smith Training Site, U.S. Route 202, Cortlandt Manor

Media Contact:

Members of the press must contact Sgt Jeremy Bratt at 518-330-3043 for access to this secure military facility.

BACKGROUND:

The Philip A. Connelly Awards Program recognizes excellence in Army Food Service. The program is named for the Philip A. Connelly, former president of International Food Service Executives Association (IFSEA). The program is run by the Army and the National Restaurant Association.

Much of the professionalism associated with today's Army Food Service Program is a direct result of the Connelly competition and the invaluable support provided by the National Restaurant Association. The bowls and plaques provided to competition winners are important tangible rewards for significant accomplishments. The greatest value to the profession is the program benefits, which produce improvements in the quality of food and food service afforded the Soldier-diner.

During Connelly competition events, culinarians are exposed to the highest level of expertise in the civilian industry. For many, these experiences awaken a new sense of personal responsibility for professional development.

The Connelly competition represents a personal challenge to individual Soldiers. This results in a proliferation of outstanding effort as one individual inspires another to seek the satisfaction found in performing a job well.

The relationship between the National Restaurant Association and the Army represents an important interface in innovative planning and training, better ensuring the Army's conformity with the latest state-of-the-art in the food service profession.

Finally, the Connelly Awards Program has helped to instill in Army food service workers a sense of prestige and dignity. As a result, the Army Food Service Program continuously assumes its place of honor among other military professions.

The Connelly competition is comprised of four categories: active-duty garrison, active- duty field, and Army National Guard and Army Reserve field. Field food service operations are an organic element and provide food service to a unit in the field.

Army commands conduct competitive evaluations from March through September for each category.

During the Reserve and National Guard categories one meal (lunch), is evaluated consisting of line item A-rations.

The Quartermaster School and National Restaurant Association provide evaluators for the Army-wide phase of the competition. A winner and runner-up is selected in each of the categories.