Long Island Employers Get First-hand Look At New York National Guard Aviators

RONKONKOMA, NY (03/09/2016)(readMedia)-- Long Island employers will get a first-hand look at Long Island Army National Guard Soldiers conducting weekend training at the Rocky Point Natural Resource Area on Saturday, March 12.

Reporters are invited to cover this exercise.

WHO: Thirty employers from local companies including Hytech Designs, Middle Island Fire Department, Century 21 Prevete, and Soldiers from A Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation based in Latham, and B Company, 624nd Aviation Support Battalion based in Ronkonkoma.

WHAT: Thirty local employers invited by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program will meet at the Army Aviation Support Facility, in Ronkonkoma where they will receive a briefing and then fly on a UH-60 helicopter to the training site. At the training site Soldiers will conduct a Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) drill. The training is for Soldiers to initiate action within minutes of a helicopter being damaged. The team is comprised of experts that specialize in security, aircraft inspections, radio operations and aircraft repair. This opportunities gives employers an opportunity to better understand what their service members train for during a drill weekend.

WHEN: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2016.

WHERE: ½ Mile east on Whiskey Road off intersection with Rocky Point Yaphank Road in Rocky Point Natural Resource Area.

Media Coverage Opportunity:

Interviews with Soldiers and civilians who are involved in the event. Imagery of the event.

Point of contact on ground Sgt. 1st Class Eddie Wederman, 631-471-0914.

BACKGROUND:

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve:

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in resolving issues arising from an employee's military commitment.

ESGR is supported by a network of more than 4,900 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

ESGR advocates relevant initiatives, recognizes outstanding support, increases awareness of applicable laws. Paramount to ESGR's mission is encouraging employment of Guardsmen and Reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce.

On behalf of the Secretary of Defense, ESGR runs the annual Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award program. Created in 1996, the Freedom Award has been presented to 190 employers.

642nd Aviation Support Battalion:

The 642nd Aviation Support Battalion provides provide aviation maintenance and logistical support to Army helicopter units. The battalion has elements at McArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Long Island, as well as at armories in Dunkirk and Olean in addition to the headquarters at the Army National Guard flight facility in Rochester.

Company B is based in Ronkonkoma, located alongside the supported UH-60 aircraft of the 3rd Battalion, 142 Aviation.

Formerly known as the 642nd Division Aviation Support Battalion, Soldiers of the 642nd deployed in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York City and served in Iraq as part of the 42nd Infantry Division Aviation Brigade deployment in 2004/05.

The battalion mobilized and departed New York in September of 2013 and provided aviation support for U.S. military forces deployed in Kuwait since December 2013 as part of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade task force.

The force included some 44 aircraft and about 1,200 Active Army and Army National Guard aviation troops during their Kuwait deployment.

While deployed to Kuwait with the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Soldiers of the 642nd ASB completed some 186,000 man hours of aviation maintenance work to support 2,700 work orders. These efforts kept 44 Army aircraft flying to support missions across Kuwait, the Gulf of Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

642nd ASB Soldiers achieved a 75% readiness rate for all aircraft, completing 15 phase maintenance inspections for 15 UH-60 or AH-64 aircraft. The inspection is a major overhaul and review involving the disassembly, inspection of major components, repair and replacement of aircraft engine, avionics, rotor, transmission, airframe and other key components.

While deployed, the battalion oversaw 186 ground movement missions across the area, moving more than 3,000 troops and 5.8 million pounds of equipment with no accidents or injuries.

The unit received the Safety Excellence Award streamer recognizing outstanding safety record and risk management practices in the organization.