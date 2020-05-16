Troy Resident Capt. Trenton Roeske Takes Command Of Binghamton National Guard Company

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Mar 15, 2016

LATHAM, NY (03/15/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Capt. Trenton Roeske, a Troy resident, has taken command of Headquarters Company of the 204th Engineer Battalion in Binghamton.

Roeske, who was commissioned through the Alfred State College ROTC program, has served in the New York Army National Guard since 2008.

He replaced Capt. Caled Ho, a Manhattan resident, who served as the company commander for the past three years. Ho is moving onto an assignment with the 369th Combat Sustainment Brigade.

Roeske previously served as the commander of the 152nd Engineer Support Company in Buffalo, as well as reconnaissance officer for the 204th Engineer Battalion. He commanded the 204th Quarry Detachment and also serves as assistant operations officer for the battalion.

Roeske works full time at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham as a project manager for the New York National Guard's facilities directorate.