Students Compete In Skillsusa Competition At Stratton Air National Guard Base On Wednesday, March 16

CONTACT: Tech. Sgt Catharine Schmidt 518-344-2423

STRATTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SCOTIA,, NY (03/10/2016)(readMedia)-- Three hundred high school students from the Capital Region, North Country and Hudson Valley will test their vocational skills during the SkillsUSA competition hosted by the 109th Airlift Wing here on Wednesday morning, March 16.

"As in past years, we are proud to once again be part of SkillsUSA," said Col. Shawn Clouthier, 109th Airlift Wing commander. "SkillsUSA is one of those proven programs that continue to give the youth of our community the groundwork to build upon for a successful future. It is also a positive experience for our Airmen as they get to show what they do each and every day to the future leaders of our community."

"This is an important competition as it reinforces the value of these skills and these jobs with the students while allowing them to interact with their peers with similar interests," said Denise Capece, the executive principal of Capital Region BOCES CTE. "According to our business partners, the need for students to have these skills and to prepare to fill the middle skills jobs gap has never been greater."

WHO: About 300 students from Capital Region BOCES, Questar III, Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES.

WHAT: Regional SkillsUSA Competition in which students will compete in the regional competition at Stratton ANGB and Schenectady County Community College hoping their skills will let them soar to the state competition next month in Syracuse.

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. - noon, Wednesday, March 16, 2016

WHERE: Stratton Air National Guard Base, 1 Air National Guard Road, Scotia, NY 12302

For access to this secure military facility, members of the media must contact Tech. Sgt. Catharine Schmidt at (518) 344-2423.

Media Opportunity:

Media personnel are invited to view the competition, talk to students about their futures and goals and how they will help the country overcome the Middle Skills Jobs Gap, as well as interview educators and leaders of Stratton Air National Guard Base to talk about their role in boosting the community and supporting students and educators.

Background:

Dozens of high school students from the Capital Region, North Country, Hudson Valley and beyond will be at Stratton Air National Guard Base to test their skills in everything from heavy equipment operation to heating equipment repair and nursing as part of the annual SkillsUSA competition. Stratton is once again serving as a venue, bringing community awareness to the 109th Airlift Wing and the Air National Guard.

SkillsUSA is a national organization for career and technical education students, and competitions are held annually at the regional, state and national levels. Business and industry leaders serve as judges during the competition. At Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical Center (CTE), SkillsUSA members are school leaders and good citizens. They organize campus-wide events such as holiday food and fund drives, community service projects and blood drives.

SkillsUSA members also serve as school ambassadors, welcoming guests to such Career & Tech events as the fall open house and BOCES Annual Meeting.