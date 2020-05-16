Lake George Resident Kimberly Carmody Promoted To Senior Master Sgt. In New York Air National Guard

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Apr 01, 2016

LATHAM, NY (04/04/2016)(readMedia)-- Lake George resident Kimberly Carmody has been promoted to Senior Master Sergeant in the New York Air National Guard.

Carmody was promoted during a ceremony at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters in Latham on Friday, April 1.

She was also awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal during the ceremony. This is the third time she has been recognized with this award.

Carmody joined the New York Air National Guard in 1995 and initially served with the 137th Airlift Squadron of the 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh as an information manager.

Since 1999 she has been a full-time member of the New York Air National Guard, when she was hired as the 105th Operations Group Commander's administrative assistant. In 2010 she was assigned to New York Air National Guard headquarters in Latham. She has served as a human resources assistant, and the executive assistant to the New York Air National Guard Commander. She also served as Air National Guard headquarters first sergeant as an additional duty.

Carmody currently serves in the Inspector General's Office.

She has deployed to Greenland and Antarctica.

Carmody holds an Associate's Degree from the Community College of the Air Force.

Her awards include; the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit , the National Defense Service Medal, the Antarctica Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

She and her husband Jason have two children: Austin and Cheyanne.