Schenectady Resident Dean Lansley Promoted To Master Sgt. In The New York Air National Guard

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Apr 01, 2016

LATHAM, NY (04/04/2016)(readMedia)-- Schenectady Resident Dean Lansley was promoted to the rank of Master Sergeant in the New York Air National Guard during a ceremony on Friday, April 1 at Division of Military and Naval Affairs in Latham, N.Y.

Lansley enlisted in the Air Force in 2002, reporting to Hurlburt Field, Florida in December of 2001. In June 2004, he enlisted in the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing where he served until February 2007 with the Aircraft Electrical & Environmental Systems Squadron.

In February 2007, joined the 109th Force Support Squadron where he served until August 2014. During his time with the Force Support Squadron, he deployed to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze

In August 2014, Lansley transferred to Joint Force Headquarters – New York where he is assigned to the J3 Joint Operations Directorate as an Operations Planning NCO focusing on the Services function during Civil Support Operations.

Lansley also serves full-time with the New York Counterdrug Task Force's Northeast Region, as a Civil Operator where he is responsible for building and maintaining community partnerships or coalitions, that focuses on the safety and wellbeing of the community, while addressing any narcotic threats.

He recently held the position of a Criminal Analyst assigned to multiple law enforcement agencies in the capital region where his daily tasks included supporting narcotic investigations, building criminal profiles, link analysis, cell phone analysis and money laundering exploitation.

Lansley's awards include The Air Force Achievement Medal, The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award , The National Defense Service Medal,The Antarctica Service Medal, and the The Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.