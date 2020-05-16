Lawrence Resident Mark Getman Recognized For Service In New York Guard Volunteer Force

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, Mar 23, 2016

LATHAM, NY (03/23/2016)(readMedia)-- Lawrence resident Mark Getman, a member of the New York Guard, the state's volunteer defense force, has been awarded the New York Guard Meritorious Service Medal.

The award recognizes Getman's contribution to the New York Guard. The New York Guard is a uniformed state volunteer force which assists the New York National Guard in dealing with state emergencies. Members of the New York Guard, unlike the National Guard, are not military reservists.

Getman works as a freelance photographer, as an Independent Rabbi on the South Shore of Long Island, and as Security Consultant for local yeshivas and Jewish institutions, and is a member of the Vaad Harabonim, American Board of Rabbi's.

Getman served in the New York Army National guard from 2006 to 2014, eventually being commissioned as an officer and serving as a chaplain candidate in the Army National Guard.

He joined the New York Guard after leaving the National Guard and serves as a New York Guard chaplain and public affairs officer.

His photographs of New York Army National Guard training have appeared on the Army website, the Department of Defense website and other military publications.

Getman holds a bachelor's degree from Hofstra University and Masters in Jewish Studies from Gratz College. He also holds a graduate certificate in Jewish Education.

Getman and his wife Lizaveta have a daughter.