Katonah Resident Grace Newman Is Soldier Of The Month For NY Army Guard Recruiting Command

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, Mar 30, 2016

LATHAM, NY (03/30/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard PFC Grace Newman, a Katonah resident, has been named Soldier of the Month by the New York Army National Guard's Recruiting Command.

Newman, who has trained as a combat medic and is joining the New York Army National Guard's 1156th Engineer Company, joined the Army National Guard at 17 and attended basic training and advanced individual training during her summer breaks from school.

Newman has been an athlete her whole life. In high school, she played soccer, basketball, ran indoor and spring track, was awarded 8 Varsity Letters and was the captain of the varsity cross country team for two years. In cross country she ran well enough to earn the title of Section One All-League Athlete. In addition, her team won the New York State Federation meet, placing first place out of the best 50 teams in New York.

Throughout four years of spring track, Newman set several school records including the 2000m Steeplechase, 4x1600m Relay, and Distance Medley Relay.

She was also awarded the Scholar Athlete Award for her combined success as a student and athlete. In addition to her athletic and academic success, she was also a member of the Katonah/Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corp throughout high school.

While attending Army Advanced Individual Training Newman was was selected to compete in a battalion competition, "Friday Lights", which consisted of a relay team from each company.

Newman also excelled at physical training, scoring 385 on the Army PT test. A score of 300 in the three-event physical fitness test is considered the maximum.

She was also selected as Soldier of the Cycle while at advanced training.

Newman will be attending SUNY Brockport and will be participating in the Reserve Officers Training Corps program and hopes to become a lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps.