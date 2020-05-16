NY National Guard Leaders Will Share Emergency Preparedness Lessons Learned With South African Counterparts

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Apr 01, 2016

LATHAM, NY (04/01/2016)(readMedia)-- Three New York National Guard disaster response planners from the Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters here will journey to Pretoria, South Africa this weekend to participate in a disaster preparedness planning conference with members of the South African National Defense Force.

The three New Yorkers – two New York Army National Guard members and a member of the New York Air National Guard-are veterans of the New York National Guard's response to Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and have also been involved in New York National Guard disaster preparedness planning. They have also been involved in planning annual exercises in which members of the New York National Guard's Homeland Response Force conduct drills with local first responders across New York.

Some of the topics the team will discuss include the structure of the United States National Incident Management System and New York State's Office of Emergency Management, and how the National Guard integrates into these efforts.

The New York National Guard has a partnership with the South African military through the National Guard's State Partnership Program, which matches state National Guard's with the militaries of nations around the world. New York has had a partnership with the Republic of South Africa since 2003 and regularly exchanges military visitors with South Africa.

A New York National Guard officer is stationed at the American embassy in South Africa to coordinate military-to-military and other exchanges.

The New Yorkers will meet with South African planners from April 4-8.