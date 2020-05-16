Commander Of 105th Airlift Wing Promoted To One Star General On Saturday, April 2

CONTACT: Tech. Sgt. Sara Pastorello; 845-563-2075

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEWBURGH, NY (04/01/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Col. Timothy LaBarge, commander of the 105th Airlift Wing, receives the rank of brigadier general during a promotion ceremony here this Saturday when Maj. Gen. Anthony German, commander of the New York Air National Guard, pins his rank of one-star general at the wing headquarters.

WHO: Col. Timothy J. LaBarge, commander of the 105th Airlift Wing, along with Maj. Gen. Anthony P. German, Commander of the New York Air National Guard .

WHAT: Promotion ceremony and pinning of the rank of brigadier general.

WHEN: Saturday, April 2, 2016 at 3:30 pm. Media should arrive not later than 3 pm at the main gate.

WHERE: 105th Airlift Wing, Hangar 100, One Maguire Way, Newburgh, New York 12550

Visuals of the pinning ceremony putting the star on the uniform of Col. Timothy LaBarge, signifying his achievement of the rank of brigadier general. Interviews with LaBarge, friends and family.

Col. Timothy J. LaBarge

Col. Timothy La Barge is a 32-year veteran of the Air Force and Air National Guard who lives in Tupper Lake, and served in the 105th Airlift wing from 1992 to 2006 as a C-5 instructor and evaluator pilot, a squadron operations officer, the Chief of Standardization and Evaluation and the Chief of the Wing Command Post before moving into positions at Air Force Headquarters and New York Air National Guard Headquarters.

He has commanded the 105th Airlift Wing since April 2012. As commander, he oversees a wing of over 1,330 personnel with an annual payroll of $97 million, operating nine C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of Air Force missions worldwide, with a total local area economic impact of over $186 million and has coordinating responsibilities for a US Marine Corps Reserve tenant unit of 660 USMC personnel with 14 KC-130T assigned aircraft.

Colonel LaBarge previously served as commander of the 109th Airlift Wing, the only ski-equipped C-130 unit in the Air Force inventory and sole provider of heavy airlift in support of military and National Science Foundation directed operations in the Arctic and Antarctic Polar Regions. As the New York Air National Guard Director of Staff, he was the principal advisor to the Adjutant General on a broad range of matters concerning the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard.

LaBarge, a graduate of St. Lawrence University in Canton, joined the Air Force in 1983 and was commissioned through the Officer Training School program. Colonel LaBarge is a command pilot with experience flying the T-37, T-38, C-5, C-17, C-130 and LC-130 and has flown combat and combat support missions in Operations Desert Shield / Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom as well as polar airlift missions in support of Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica.

He is a graduate of the Air Force Squadron Officers School, Air Force Command and General Staff School, the Air War College, the Joint Forces Staff College and received a Master of Arts in Military Studies/Strategic Leadership from the American Military University.

LaBarge's awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal the Air Force Commendation Medal , the Combat Readiness Medal the National Defense Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal two bronze stars , the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal ,the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon, the Antarctic Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Kuwait Liberation Medal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kuwait Liberation Medal Government of Kuwait.

LaBarge and his wife Petra have two daughters Lyndsay and Emily, a grand-daughter Tayler and a grandson TJ.