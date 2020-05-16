New Commander Takes Over 106th Rescue Wing On Saturday, April 2

CONTACT: Capt. Michael O'Hagan, 609-234-2636

GABRESKI AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (04/01/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Col. Michael W. Bank will assume command of the 106th Rescue Wing during change-of-command ceremonies here on Saturday, April 2.

Bank replaces Col. Thomas Owens who has led the 106th Rescue Wing since 2009. Owens will be reassigned to New York Air National Guard headquarters.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event but must contact Capt. Michael O'Hagan, the wing public affairs officer at 609-234-2636 no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday April 2.

WHO: Col Michael Bank, the incoming commander who currently serves as Vice Commander of the New York Air National Guard's 107th Airlift Wing; Col. Thomas Owens, the outgoing commander, and Major General Anthony German, the commander of the New York Air National Guard.

WHAT: A formal change of command ceremony at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base. Col. Thomas Owens, the outgoing commander, will pass the wings colors to Major General Anthony, German, the New York Air National Guard Commander, who will in turn hand them over to the new commander, Col. Michael Bank

WHEN: Reporters must arrive at the base between 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday April 2. The event starts at 11 a.m.

WHERE: F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Moen St, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978

Coverage Opportunities:

Reporters will be able to interview the incoming and outgoing commanders as well as Major General Anthony German, the commander of the New York Air National Guard. Still and video imagery opportunities include the formal change of command ceremony and remarks during the event, as well as Airmen in formation.

Reporters must contact Capt. Michael O'Hagan, the wing public affairs officer at 609-234-2636 no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday April 2, providing the name of their organization and names of representatives attending. Every media representative must have a valid driver's license and press identification to gain access to the base for this event.

BACKGROUND:

Col. Michael Bank

Colonel Michael W. Bank was formerly the Vice Commander of the 107th Airlift Wing which is based at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station in Niagara Falls, New York. In that role he assisted in commanding the 107th Airlift wing, encompassing Operations, Medical and Mission Support Group functions. Bank was responsible for the deployment and employment of assigned personnel and equipment to ensure these assets are available to support all state and national requirements.

Bank was commissioned through Air Force ROTC in 1988 and served in the Active Air Force at the 644the Bomb Squadron at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base from 1990 to 1994 as a navigator in the B-52 H bomber.

He joined what was then the New York Air National Guard's 107th Air Refueling Wing in 1994 and has served in a variety of positions to include Chief of Wing Plans, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Commander, and 136 Air Refueling Squadron Commander.

Bank is a former senior navigator in the B-52H and KC-135R with over 1,800 total flight hours and is currently a command pilot with over 5,000 total flight hours.

Bank holds a Bachelor of Computer and Information Systems from Florida State University, and is a graduate of the Air Command Staff College, the Air War College and the Joint and Combined Warfighting School.

His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Air Medal, and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device, the Combat Readiness Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal and the NATO medal.

Col. Thomas Owens

Colonel Thomas J. Owens II will be reassigned to New York Air National Guard Headquarters in Latham, N.Y. As commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, Owens also served as the Commander of the New York National Guard's Joint Task Force 1 (Long Island) which provides support of civil authorities for the Long Island region of N.Y. and is activated upon order from the Joint Forces Headquarters, New York.

Owens is a 1983 graduate of Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y. where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He received his commission in 1985 as a Distinguished Graduate of the Air National Guard Academy of Military Science.

The colonel completed pilot training in 1986 and is a command pilot with more than 3,900 flying hours in the A-10, F-16, HC-130 and HH-60G to include over 120 F-16 combat sorties. He has commanded at the squadron, group and wing levels.

His awards include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal the Joint Meritorious Unit Award the Meritorious Unit Award, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device , the Combat Readiness Medal, the National Defense Service Medal , Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal as well as the Kuwait Liberation Medal from the Government of Kuwait.

106th Rescue Wing.

The 106th Rescue Wing operates HC-130 King tanker aircraft and HH-60 Pavehawk helicopters supporting the Air Force's personnel recovery mission. The 106th Rescue Wing is manned by more than 1,000 military and civilian personnel and also performs civil search and rescue missions as well as being able to assist with state disaster relief and other state emergencies as directed by the Governor of New York.