Free Talk By Local Author On Pulitzer Nominated Book At New York State Military Museum On Saturday, April 2

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Apr 02, 2016

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (03/28/2016)(readMedia)-- Wilton resident Raymond F. O'Conor will discuss his book " She Called Him Raymond: A True Story of Love, Loss, Faith and Healing", the story of his mother's first husband and the man he was named for, during a free talk at the New York State Military Museum here on Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

1st Lt. Clarence Raymond Stephenson flew B-17s during World War II and married O'Conor's mother, Helen-then 18-- on Sept. 6, 1943.

One year later to the day, the man O'Conor's mother called Raymond, preferring that over his first name, was killed when his B-17 crashed on take-off.O'Conor, Chairman of the Saratoga National Bank & Trust Company, didn't learn about his mother's first husband and the fact that he was named after that Airman until his mother was 80 and he was 50.

O'Conor embarked on a project of learning more about his namesake and his family and his World War II service which evolved into this book.O'Conor will discuss his book – which has been nominated for a Pulitzer Prize--and the story of Clarence Raymond Stephenson during the latest in the series of free talks at the Military Museum.The New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center is housed in the historic New York State Armory in Saratoga Springs.

The mission of the museum and research center is to preserve, interpret and disseminate the story, history and records of New York State's military forces and veterans. The collection is divided into the museum and the library/archives holdings.

The museum has permanent exhibits telling the story of New York's men and women in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Revolutionary War and as members of the state militia in the 19th Century. The museum has more than 10,000 artifacts ranging from the Revolutionary War to the Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The New York State Military Museum is also responsible for the historical exhibits and artifacts at New York's 41 Army National Guard armories. These artifacts and displays, which include historic armored vehicles once used by the Guard, connect current Army National Guard Soldiers with those who served in the past.