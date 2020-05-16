105th Airlift Wing Member Recognized For Actions He Took Following Attack Which Killed Two Unit Members

CONTACT: Tech Sgt. Sara Pastorello, 845-563-2075

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEWBURGH, NY (04/07/2016)(readMedia)-- A New York Air National Guardsman from the 105th Airlift Wing who distinguished himself following a suicide attack in Afghanistan that killed six Airmen-including two New York Air National Guard Airmen--has been honored by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Tech Sgt. Flavio Martinez, a New York resident and a member of the 105th Base Defense Squadron, an element of the 105th Airlift Wing was recognized for the actions he took to care for the wounded and secure the area following a suicide bombing attack outside Bagram Airfield on Dec. 21, 2015.

Martinez, and two other Air Force security forces Airmen, have been made honorary Special Investigations agents in recognition of their actions that day.

"In a time of chaos, uncertainty, and terror, they immediately ensured the safety of other teammates, cared for the wounded and protected the dignity of our fallen," according to the Office of Special Investigations.

Martinez will receive an official badge and credentials in a formal presentation from Brig. Gen. Keith Givens, commander of the Office of Special Investigations and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher J. VanBurger, 15th Air Force Office of Special Investigations Command Chief, the agency said.

Martinez is deployed at Bagram Airfield.

The six Airmen, including 105th Base Defense Squadron members Staff Sgt. Louis M. Bonacasa and Tech Sgt. Joseph G. Lemm, were killed when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle attacked their patrol. The other four Airmen killed were Office of Special Investigations agents.

Lemm and Bonacasa were credited with moving to prevent the attack and saving the lives other Airmen on the mission. They were awarded the Bronze Star with V device posthumously.

Martinez along with Master Sgt Aaron Frederick and Staff Sgt Bradley Mock, both with the Air Force's 824th Base Defense Squadron, reacted "heroically" following the attack, according to the Office of Special Investigations.

Martinez, joined the New York Air National Guard in 2009. Prior to that he served in the Navy from 2000 to 2004 on board the USS Enterprise and USS Nimitz.

He has deployed twice before with the 105th Base Defense Squadron and is currently on full time duty as the squadron's flight chief.

In his civilian life he works for the Westchester County Department of Corrections.

Martinez holds a Bachelor of Science in General Accounting from Mercy College and is currently working on a Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership.

He and his wife Yadira have two daughters