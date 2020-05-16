Major General Anthony German Takes Over As Adjutant General Of New York In Thursday, April 7 Ceremony

LATHAM, NY (04/06/2016)(readMedia)-- Major General Anthony German takes over as the 53rd Adjutant General of New York from Major General Patrick Murphy during a formal military change-of-command ceremony on Thursday, April 7 at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters.

WHO: Major General Patrick Murphy, the outgoing Adjutant General of New York and Major General Anthony German, the incoming Adjutant General of New York. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will also participate in the ceremony.

WHAT: A military ceremony in which the colors of the Division of Military and Naval Affairs are transferred from Murphy, to German to signify the change in leadership of the New York National Guard.

WHEN: 2 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2016. News reporters should arrive not later than 1:45 for the ceremony.

WHERE: Division of Military and Naval Affairs, 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, 12110.

Coverage Opportunities:

Interviews with Major General German and/or Major General Murphy, and imagery of the formal military change of command ceremony. Participants will offer brief remarks.

For access to this secure military facility reporters must contact the Division of Military and Naval Affairs Public Affairs Office at 518-786-4581.

BACKGROUND:

The Adjutant General of New York is responsible to the Governor of New York for the readiness and training of the 10,300 members of the New York Army National Guard, and the 5,600 members of the New York Air National Guard.

The Adjutant General is also responsible for the New York Naval Militia, a force of 2,900 personnel, the bulk of whom are currently serving members of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard Reserve who also volunteer to serve on state duty during emergencies. Another 600 people serve as volunteers in the New York Guard, a state force that assists the National Guard during emergencies.

The Adjutant General is simultaneously the commissioner of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs and a federally recognized military officer in the Army or Air Force.

Major General Anthony German

German, who formerly served as commander of the New York Air National Guard and Assistant Adjutant General, was commissioned in the United States Air Force in 1983 as an aircraft navigator and joined the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing in 1989. The 109th Airlift Wing, based at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, flies the LC-130 aircraft, the only ski-equipped aircraft in the U.S. military. The wing provides support to the National Science Foundation's research efforts in Antarctica and Greenland.

German commanded the wing from 2006 to 2010. He served as Chief of Staff of the New York Air National Guard from 2010 to 2015 and played a key role in coordinating New York Air Guard participation in the New York National Guard response to Tropical Storms Irene and Lee in 2011 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

German also served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Reserve Affairs as the Department of Defense Liaison Officer to the National Science Foundation. He recently completed a 30 day assignment as Acting Director of the Air National Guard.

He is a master navigator with over 4,900 flying hours and in the C-130 Hercules and other aircraft.

German holds a degree from SUNY Oneonta and is a graduate of the United States Naval War College and the Senior Reserve Component Officer Course, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Among his awards are the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Aerial Achievement Medal, the Combat Readiness Medal, the Antarctica Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal.

German lives in Oneonta with his wife Diana. They have four children, Josh, Ben, Zach and Bekah.

Joshua German and Ben German are also both members of the New York Air National Guard.

Major General Patrick Murphy

Major General Patrick A. Murphy assumed duties as the 52nd Adjutant General of New York State on February 15, 2010. He is moving onto a new job as the Director of Strategic Planning, Policy and International Affairs at the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C.

Prior to becoming Adjutant General, Murphy served as Director, Joint Staff of the New York National Guard since 8 July 2007, where he was responsible for directing activities of the Joint Force Headquarters - New York.

General Murphy's military service began in 1977 when he enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard. He attended the Iowa Military Academy, Officer Candidate School and was commissioned in 1979. General Murphy attended helicopter flight training with a follow-on assignment as an aero-scout pilot. After serving in company and battalion command positions, as well as several battalion and brigade staff positions, General Murphy attended the United States Army War College.

His follow-on assignments included Antiterrorism/Force Protection Officer US Joint Forces Command, Director of Operations, J3, Joint Task Force Civil Support, Chief of Plans, US Northern Command and Deputy Chief of Staff for National Guard Affairs, Third Army, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait from November 2004 to June 2007.

He holds a Bachelor of Science, Agronomy from Iowa State University and Masters of Public Administration from Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College.

His awards include the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, the Army Superior Unit Award, the Expert Infantryman Badge and the Army Aviation Badge.

He and his wife Cherie live in Clifton Park.