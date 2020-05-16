Suzette Turpin, A Clifton Park Resident And Assitant Pastor In Catskill, Awarded Nys Conspicuous Service Award

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Apr 08, 2016

LATHAM, NY (04/08/2016)(readMedia)-- Suzette Turpin, a Clifton Park resident, has been awarded the New York State Conspicuous Service Award for providing outstanding support during a thirty year career at the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs (DMNA), notably saving the New York National Guard over 2 million dollars within their worker's compensation program.

DMNA is the state agency responsible for overseeing 16,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard.

The Conspicuous Service Medal is awarded to any individual who shall have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service in a capacity of great responsibility.

Turpin distinguished herself while serving in various human resource roles, since August 1986.

Outside of work, Turpin is the associate pastor of the Second Baptist Church in Catskill. She volunteers there at least three days a week participating in Bible classes, soup kitchens, worship and Sunday school. Her husband Richard is the pastor at the church.

She also serves as a volunteer chaplain for the Columbia County jail. She was also involved in various charity organizations.

Turpin has three children, Annette , Shanell, and Shavette and her son-in-law Izel and her four grandchildren Hadiyah, Jadari, Niyahna, and Izel Jr.

"I have been blessed to achieve the accomplishments I have made, and as a women of faith all these accomplishments have been by the hand of god," Turpin said. "I have worked with wonderful people and have had amazing bosses and role models in the course of my career," she said.

She is moving into a new position at the National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C. where she will be managing the national program for federal National Guard workers compensation.