Rye Resident Paul Wenzel Promoted To Captain In The New York Army National Guard

FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Apr 10, 2016

CORTLANDT MANOR, CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY (04/11/2016)(readMedia)-- Paul Wenzel, a Rye resident and a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, was promoted to captain in the New York Army National Guard during a Sunday, April 10 ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site.

Wenzel, an operations officer for the 53rd Troop Command, was promoted by Brig. Gen. Michael Swezey, the commander officer of the 53rd Troop Command.

Wenzel has five years of service in the New York Army National Guard and has served as an officer for four years. He was commissioned in the Military Police Corps through the Reserve Officers Training Program the University of Arizona.

Wenzel deployed to Afghanistan with the New York Army National Guard's 133rd Quartermaster Company in 2014 and also served as the rear detachment commander for the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion in 2012 and 2013 while that unit was deployed to Afghanistan.

His awards include the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the NATO ISAF Ribbon, and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge