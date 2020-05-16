New York Army National Guard Sgt. Janet Guzman, A Newburgh Resident, Awarded Army Achievement Medal

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Apr 11, 2016

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY (04/11/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Sgt. Janet Guzman, a Newburgh resident and veteran of the Iraq War, has been awarded the Army Achievement Medal in recognition of her service as a human resources specialist for the 53rd Troop Command at Camp Smith Training Site here.

The Army Achievement Medal is awarded for meritorious service and outstanding achievement.

Guzman has served in the New York Army National Guard since 2000. She deployed to Iraq in 2009-2010.

She holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from Long Island University and has worked as a registered nurse at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Her other awards include the Joint Commendation Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the NCO Professional Development Ribbon.