East Greenbush Resident David Martinsen Promoted To Sgt. 1st Class In New York Army National Guard

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Apr 11, 2016

LATHAM, NY (04/11/2016)(readMedia)-- East Greenbush resident David Martinsen, an Iraq war veteran, has been promoted to Sgt. 1st Class in the New York Army National Guard.

Martinsen was promoted during a ceremony at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters in Latham on Friday, April 8.

Martinsen enlisted into the Active duty Army in 2004 as a human resource specialist at Ft. Leavenworth and then enlisted in the New York Army National Guard in 2011 where he was selected as a human resource specialist within the Active Guard Reserve (AGR).

AGR soldiers are active duty military personal who support the National Guard on a daily basis.

Martinsen manages the entire AGR forces administrative actions involving the screening of all AGR application packets, processing and posting AGR Job Announcements; coordinating requests for vacancy fills and promotions and initiating transfer and promotions.

He deployed to Iraq in 2007.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with number 3, the Army Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal.

He has been married to his wife Ashely since October 2015.