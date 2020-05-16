Guard Experience Event At Yonkers Armory On Friday, April 15 Highlights Opportunities In Part-time Army Career

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Apr 15, 2016

YONKERS, NY (04/14/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the New York National Guard Armory in Yonkers on Friday, April 15, will get a first-hand look at the state-of-the-art communications gear used by the Citizen Soldiers of the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Equipment will be on display and members of the unit will be on hand to talk to visitors as part of the Guard Experience, a National Guard career opportunity seminar. Young men and women can find out how a part-time career working in military satellite communications can help them get a leg up in the workplace and pay for their education.

For more information contact Sgt. 1st Class Angle Guzman at 845-701-1928.

The armory is located at 2 Quincy Place in Yonkers.