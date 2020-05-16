There were 7,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,996 in the last 365 days.

Guard Experience Event At Yonkers Armory On Friday, April 15 Highlights Opportunities In Part-time Army Career

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Apr 15, 2016

YONKERS, NY (04/14/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the New York National Guard Armory in Yonkers on Friday, April 15, will get a first-hand look at the state-of-the-art communications gear used by the Citizen Soldiers of the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Equipment will be on display and members of the unit will be on hand to talk to visitors as part of the Guard Experience, a National Guard career opportunity seminar. Young men and women can find out how a part-time career working in military satellite communications can help them get a leg up in the workplace and pay for their education.

For more information contact Sgt. 1st Class Angle Guzman at 845-701-1928.

The armory is located at 2 Quincy Place in Yonkers.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:Guard Experience event at Yonkers Armory on Friday, April 15 highlights opportunities in part-time Army career URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1460989758 Page Last Modified: Apr 18, 2016
