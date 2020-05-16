CONTACT: Free Emergency Preparedness Training at St, Thomas of Canterbury Church in Cornwall-on-Hudson on April 17

CORNWALL-ON-HUDSON (04/08/2016)(readMedia)-- New York National Guard troops, in conjunction with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, will be presenting a free disaster preparedness class at the St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, Gymnasium on Sunday, April 17.

The two-hour program begins at 1 p.m. The church is located at 340 Hudson Street.

The event is opened to any interested citizen and no sign-up in advance is required but participants can sign up at ready.cornwallny.gov. For more information, please email khahn@cornwallny.gov or call 845-629-6873 and speak to Kurt Hahn.

The event is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's continuing Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program, which provides citizens with the knowledge and tools to prepare for emergencies and disasters, respond accordingly, and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions.

Working with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and local emergency management personnel, troops are conducting these training events across the state.

The Cornwall Office of Emergency Management together with the Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the event.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and there will be an opportunity to "Meet the First Responders" from the Greater Cornwall Community. Information on Emergency Services, Volunteer Opportunities, and Educational Materials will be available from agencies represented at this event including: Cornwall, Cornwall-on-Hudson, Salisbury Mills, and Vails Gate Fire Departments; Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corps; Cornwall and Cornwall-on-Hudson Police Department; Cornwall and Cornwall-on-Hudson Highway/Public Works; Cornwall-on-Hudson Water Department; Orange County Amateur Radio Emergency Network (A.R.E.S./R.A.C.E.S.); New York State DHSES OEM. Representatives from CSX Transportation, Entergy-Indian Point, and Central Hudson Gas & Electric will be on hand to provide information on Hazards and Emergencies that can occur within our community.

Since the program's launch in early February 2014, troops have held more than 740 events statewide, and taught over 69,900 citizens how to be better prepared for emergencies and disasters.

The program, designed by DHSES, covers a broad range of emergency-preparedness topics, like developing a family emergency plan, stocking up on emergency supplies, and registering for NY-Alert, the free statewide emergency alert system.

The Citizen Preparedness Corps has equipped thousands of New Yorkers to respond better to emergencies and disasters, he stressed.

Emergency preparedness is part and parcel of the New York National Guard's mission and experience, according to New York State Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Patrick A. Murphy.

"The men and women of the New York Army and Air National Guard, who have responded to help their fellow New Yorkers during floods, hurricanes, and snow storms, know first-hand the value of being prepared for emergencies," Murphy said.

"Our Soldiers and Airmen are proud to be part of Governor Cuomo's effort to help our fellow citizens prepare to cope with disasters and emergencies."

For more information on the program and emergency preparedness, visit:www.nyprepare.gov.