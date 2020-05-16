New York Army National Guard Holds Best Warrior Competition At Camp Smith Thursday-saturday

CAMP SMITH, CORTLANDT MANOR, NY (04/20/2016)(readMedia)-- The New York Army National Guard's top 12 Soldiers and Non-Commissioned Officers will compete in the state's Best Warrior Competition at the National Guard's Camp Smith Training Site here on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 21-23.

Members of the media are invited to visit Camp Smith on Thursday, April 21 at 1:30 p.m. to coverthe stress shoot portion of the competition.

WHO: 12New York Army National Guard Soldiers from across the state.

WHAT: A competition testing the Soldiers' physical fitness, military knowledge, endurance, marksmanship, and land navigation skills. New York Army National Guard units send Soldiers who did well at their perspective unit level competition. Soldiers who win at the New York State event will go on to compete against other Army Guard Soldiers to decide who will compete against representatives of the Active Army and the United States Army Reserve. Soldiers will also get the opportunity-for the second time-to earn the German Military Proficiency Badge while competing.

WHEN: Media opportunity on Thursday, April 21, at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Camp Smith Training Site on Routes 6 and 20 in Cortlandt Manor, just north of Peekskill.

For access to this secure military facility members of the media must contact Sgt Michael Davis at 845-656-8702

Visual and Coverage Opportunities:

Visual imagery opportunities include Soldiers moving between skill evaluations on the Camp Smith training site and performing weapons qualification during a "Stress Shoot" event which tests their ability to engage man-sized targets while maneuvering, and pulling a simulated casualty. Interviews with leaders and competition participants can be coordinated.

BACKGROUND:

New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition:

During the competition 12 enlisted Soldiers from across New York State will compete against each other for the Best Warrior title in Soldier and NCO categories.

The winners at Camp Smith will go on to compete against National Guard Soldiers from around the country. The winners of that Army National Guard competition, in turn, will face off against their counterparts from the Active Army and the U.S. Army Reserve.

The competition also tests the Soldiers knowledge in the areas of military justice, current events and Army history, security and intelligence operations, military courtesy, leadership, counseling and how to deal with chemical and biological weapons. The participants negotiate land navigation courses by day and night, and take an Army Physical Fitness Test to determine who gets the top score.

Participants are quizzed by a board of senior sergeants who evaluate them on their ability to handle stress and military appearance, as well. They are graded in their ability to handle hands-on military tasks, as well as their marksmanship ability with the M-4. The contestants must qualify with their weapon and also score well during the "Stress Shoot" event.

Soldiers also participate in a 12 kilometer road march carrying a 35 pound pack around the Camp Smith site.

The German Military Proficiency Badge

German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge is the only foreign badge allowed to be worn by US Army National Guard Soldiers.

The German proficiency badge is a military decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, which is awarded in gold, silver or bronze and is comprised of eight physically demanding events. Five events reflect varying levels of military training including a 100 meters swim in uniform, first aid, Nuclear Biological Chemical, pistol qualifications and a timed road march; and three events in basic fitness including 11 10m sprints, flexed arm hang and a 1000m run.

Camp Smith Training Site:

Camp Smith is the largest of three training locations owned by the state of New York and operated by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs for the New York National Guard. The 1,613 acre facility includes 126 acres housing 50 buildings, along with 229 acres of range and 1,256 acres of wooded training area. The site was first used by New York to train state militia in 1888. Camp Smith has been in continual use since then.

Soldiers can train on M-4 carbines, M-16 rifles, M-240B machineguns, M-9 pistols, and the M-14 sniper rifle at the existing ranges, and conduct infantry tactical training on the wooded hillsides. Along with units of the New York Army National Guard, Army Reserve, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and the Corps of Cadets at the United States Military Academy at West Point, use the training facilities.

Camp Smith is also home to the headquarters of the all-volunteer New York Guard and houses patrol boats used by the New York Naval Militia.