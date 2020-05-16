Guard Experience Event In Rochester Thursday Highlights Aviation Career Opportunities

CONTACT: Maj. John Sandefur at (315) 399-9736 or Sgt. 1st Class Robert Buchanan at (585) 905-9314

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Apr 21, 2016

ROCHESTER, NY (04/20/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors and news media reporters at the New York National Guard Armory and Aviation Support Facility in Rochester on Thursday evening, April 21, will get a first-hand look at the state-of-the-art aircraft and equipment used by the Citizen Soldiers of the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion and other local units from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Equipment will be on display and members of the unit will be on hand to talk to visitors as part of the Guard Experience, a National Guard career opportunity seminar. Young men and women can find out how a part-time career working in military aviation can help them get a leg up in the workplace or pay for their education.

Displays will include the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and CH-47 Chinook heavy lift helicopter, along with weapons used by the Citizen Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard.

Members of the unit will join recruiters in discussing what their careers have meant in terms of service, along with the benefits of military membership.

For more information contact Maj. John Sandefur at (315) 399-9736 or Sgt. 1st Class Robert Buchanan at (585) 905-9314.

The armory is located at 76 Patriot Way in Rochester.