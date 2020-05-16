Guard Experience Event At Rochester Armory On Thursday, April 21, Highlights Opportunities In Part-time Army
CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil
FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Apr 21, 2016
ROCHESTER, NY (04/20/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the New York Army National Guard in Rochester on Thursday, April 21, will get first-hand access to view and tour a Black Hawk and Chinook Helicopter along with other military equipment used by the Citizen Soldiers of the Headquarters and Support Company 642nd Aviation Support Battalion and local flight companies from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Equipment will be on display and members of the unit will be on hand to talk to visitors as part of the Guard Experience, a National Guard career opportunity seminar. Young men and women can find out how a part-time career being in the National Guard can help them in the workplace and pay for their education.
For more information contact Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Wheeler at 585-202-4381
The armory is located at 42 Patriot Way in Rochester.
