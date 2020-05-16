There were 7,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,994 in the last 365 days.

Guard Experience Event At Rochester Armory On Thursday, April 21, Highlights Opportunities In Part-time Army

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Apr 21, 2016

ROCHESTER, NY (04/20/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the New York Army National Guard in Rochester on Thursday, April 21, will get first-hand access to view and tour a Black Hawk and Chinook Helicopter along with other military equipment used by the Citizen Soldiers of the Headquarters and Support Company 642nd Aviation Support Battalion and local flight companies from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Equipment will be on display and members of the unit will be on hand to talk to visitors as part of the Guard Experience, a National Guard career opportunity seminar. Young men and women can find out how a part-time career being in the National Guard can help them in the workplace and pay for their education.

For more information contact Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Wheeler at 585-202-4381

The armory is located at 42 Patriot Way in Rochester.

