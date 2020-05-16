New York National, Guard Sponsors Hiring Our Heroes Job Event At Lexington Avenue Armory On April 21

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Apr 21, 2016

NEW YORK, NY (04/15/2016)(readMedia)-- The New York National Guard will host a United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation Hiring Our Heroes Veterans' Job Fair at the Lexington Avenue Armory in Manhattan on Thursday, April 321 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Over 125 employers, each with at least five jobs to fill will participate in the event. The event is open to veterans, military spouses and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Veterans seeking a new job are encouraged to sign up for this event.

Prior to the job fair, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation will conduct an employment workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. There will also be a "Brunch and Learn" event.

The employment workshop will consist of a classroom session followed by one-on-one mentoring sessions with human resources professionals for all pre-registered participants. Mentoring sessions focus on resume building; resume writing and interviewing techniques for all job-seeking veteran and service member participants. Representatives from the Veterans Administration will also be on site to assist veterans with any questions they have about benefits and health care.

Registration for the Job Fair can be done here at: https://www.cvent.com/events/hiring-our-heroes-nyc-ny/registration-2ae178804f8a454e8a90a1437461c433.aspx

For more information go to the Hiring Our Heroes website here: https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/hiring-our-heroes

The Hiring Our Heroes Veterans Job Fair is one of a series of events being held across the country designed to match veterans, military spouses and Reserve and National Guard members with employers. Since its inception in 2011, more than 369, 00 veterans and military spouses found jobs through the Hiring Our Heroes program, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The New York National Guard's Job Zone Program will be part of the Hiring Fair as well. The New York National Guard's Employment Initiative Program helps New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen refine their resumes while providing them with information on employers who want to hire veterans and Guard members. The Job Zone staff also works to help employers understand the skill-sets that veterans and Guard Soldiers and Airmen bring to their businesses.

his Citigroup and MAXIMUS sponsored event is being conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, the New York National Guard, NYS Department of Labor, New York Committee of Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve (ESGR), the U. S. Department of Labor Veterans Employment and Training Service (DOL VETS), U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the American Legion, Goodwill Industries International, NBC News and other local partners.