New York National Guard Specialist Qian Han, Baruch College Student, Named Best Warrior At Competition

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Apr 26, 2016

LATHAM, NY (04/26/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Specialist Qian Han, a New York resident and Baruch College Student, has been named the top junior enlisted Soldier in the New York National Guard following the annual Best Warrior competition at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill, April 20-24.

Han defeated four other challengers to take the honors for Soldiers in the ranks of private to specialist.

She is assigned to the 1156th Engineer Company in Kingston. N.Y.

The Best Warrior competition tests a Soldiers physical and mental abilities during a grueling four-day event. The winners at that event compete against other National Guard Soldiers for the right to compete against the best Soldiers from the Active Army and Army Reserve.

The competition tests the Soldiers physical ability, military knowledge, land navigation skills, and marksmanship.

One event is the stress shoot, in which the Soldiers engage targets with the M-4 carbine and M-9 pistol after conducting physical activity ranging from rescuing a simulated casualty to donning a gas mask.

The Soldiers also conducted a 12 kilometer timed road march carrying a 35 pound pack.

Soldiers also got a chance to earn the German Military Proficiency Badge which includes a time 1000 meter race, and swimming 100 meters in full uniform.

Han will compete in the regional Best Warrior competition at Camp Niantic Connecticut in May.