Delmar Resident Kyle Winne Awarded Army Achievement Medal For National Guard Service
CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil
FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, May 03, 2016
LATHAM, NY (05/03/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Specialist Kyle Winne, a Delmar resident, has been awarded the Army Achievement Medal.
Winne, a Soldier in the Troy-based 42nd Infantry Division's Signal Company Detachment, was recognized for the work he did in helping other 42nd Infantry Division Soldiers prepare for their deployment to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base last year.
The Army Achievement Medal is awarded for outstanding achievement or meritorious service.
Winne received the award on May 1.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.