Delmar Resident Kyle Winne Awarded Army Achievement Medal For National Guard Service

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, May 03, 2016

LATHAM, NY (05/03/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Specialist Kyle Winne, a Delmar resident, has been awarded the Army Achievement Medal.

Winne, a Soldier in the Troy-based 42nd Infantry Division's Signal Company Detachment, was recognized for the work he did in helping other 42nd Infantry Division Soldiers prepare for their deployment to Guantanamo Bay Naval Base last year.

The Army Achievement Medal is awarded for outstanding achievement or meritorious service.

Winne received the award on May 1.