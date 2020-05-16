Middletown Resident Richard Jones Awarded Army Commendation Medal For New York Army National Guard Service

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, May 03, 2016

LATHAM, NY (05/03/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Richard Jones, a Middletown resident, has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

The award recognizes sustained meritorious service by a Soldier. Jones, is the motor sergeant of the 42nd Infantry Division's Headquarters Company, responsible for vehicle use and maintenance.

He was presented the award in recognition of his service during the unit's annual training in 2015 on May 1.

During the training period he showed "adaptability and a positive attitude" according to his citation.

Jones has served in the Army since 1991.