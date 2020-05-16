There were 7,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,016 in the last 365 days.

Middletown Resident Richard Jones Awarded Army Commendation Medal For New York Army National Guard Service

Press Release/Media Advisory Index

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, May 03, 2016

LATHAM, NY (05/03/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Richard Jones, a Middletown resident, has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

The award recognizes sustained meritorious service by a Soldier. Jones, is the motor sergeant of the 42nd Infantry Division's Headquarters Company, responsible for vehicle use and maintenance.

He was presented the award in recognition of his service during the unit's annual training in 2015 on May 1.

During the training period he showed "adaptability and a positive attitude" according to his citation.

Jones has served in the Army since 1991.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:Middletown resident Richard Jones awarded Army Commendation Medal for New York Army National Guard service URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1462366637 Page Last Modified: May 04, 2016
Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.