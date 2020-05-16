New Commander Named For Newburgh's 105th Airlift Wing

CONTACT: Master Sgt. Sara Pastorello; 845-563-2075

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEWBURGH, N.Y. (05/04/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Colonel Howard Wagner, a veteran of 26 combat missions during Operation Desert Storm, has been selected to command the 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh.

The wing, which has a strength of 1,300 men and women, operates nine C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, deploys Airmen into combat zones as part of Air Force Air Expeditionary Wings, and responds to New York state emergencies when directed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Wagner, who currently serves as the wing's vice commander, will take command on May 15.

The current commander of the 105th Airlift Wing, Brig Gen. Timothy LaBarge, has been named to serve as the Chief of Staff of the New York Air National Guard in Latham, N.Y.

"Colonel Wagner has over 20 years of experience serving with the 105th Airlift Wing at the squadron, group and wing level. He understands the unit and its Airmen and is one of the outstanding leaders in the New York Air National Guard," said Major General Anthony German, the Adjutant General of New York.

"I'm truly honored and humbled to be designated as the next commander of the 105th Airlift Wing. It is an accomplished and multi-faceted organization with a history of service to our state and nation and composed of incredibly talented and dedicated individuals," Wagner said.

"Col. Wagner is the rare individual who combines extraordinary technical competence with an astonishing feel for the people and issues of the 105th Airlift Wing. His 22 years of experience in the Operations Group, Maintenance Group and at HQ-NYANG, make it hard to imagine a more accomplished and compassionate leader for the men and women of the 105th Airlift Wing," LaBarge said.

Wagner joined the U.S. Air Force in 1982 after graduating from Tufts University and receiving his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps. He earned his pilot wings in 1984 and initially flew the T-37 training aircraft as an instructor pilot.

He was then assigned to fly the RF-4C reconnaissance jet. He flew 26 combat missions in the aircraft during Operation Desert Storm, the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

In 1994, Wagner transitioned to flying the C-5A Galaxy and joined the 105th Airlift Wing as a pilot. Since joining the 105th, Wagner has served as commander of the 105th Operational Support Flight, the 137th Airlift Squadron, and the 105th Maintenance Group. He has served as wing vice commander since 2014 and also served as acting director of staff for the New York Air National Guard for three months.

He transitioned to flying the C-17 in 2011.

Wagner has served full-time as a Guard Airmen since 2005, but prior to that flew the Boeing 727, 757 and 767 for United Airlines.

Wagner holds a bachelor of science from Tufts University as well as a law degree from the University of Connecticut, and is a graduate of the Air Force Squadron Officers School, the Air Command and Staff College and the Air War College.

His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal, the Kuwait Liberation Medal from the Government of Kuwait and the Air Force Overseas Service Medal.

He and his wife Vanita live in Redding, Connecticut. They have three children: Rachel Wagner, Neil Menon, and Nikhil Menon who is married to Kathryn Lewis.

The 105th Airlift Wing is one of five wings which constitute the New York Air National Guard; the largest Air National Guard in the nation.