New York Army National Guard Helicopters Conduct Fire Fighting Training At Round Lake This Afternoon At 3 P.m.

ROUND LAKE , NY (05/05/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews will be conducting water bucket training at Round Lake on Thursday May 5 beginning at 3 p.m.

The aircraft will be training between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Three aircraft will be conducting training with a new aircraft coming on station every hour at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Weather could change the training plan.

The helicopter crews, which are based at the Albany International Airport in Latham, will use the buckets, known by the trademarked name of Bambi Bucket, to scoop up water from the lake and drop it. This allows them to practice the same techniques used to extinguish wildfires.

The collapsible buckets, which are hung underneath the helicopters, can dump 560 gallons of water on a fire each time they are used. Each spring Army National Guard helicopter crew members and maintenance personnel retrain on how to attach the buckets to Black Hawk helicopters and then practice picking up water and dumping it.

The training is necessary because a bucket full of water weights two tons and helicopter pilots need to practice flying with that additional weight hanging under their aircraft in order to fly safely in an emergency.

The helicopters operate initially from the Round Lake Airport, which is off Route 67 on Airfield Road.

Water bucket training was originally planned for Wednesday, May 4, but had to be canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

The New York Army National Guard employs helicopter firefighting equipment when local agencies request support through the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

In May 2015 two New York Army National Guard UH-60 helicopters assisted the Department of Environmental Conservation in fighting a fire in Ulster County.