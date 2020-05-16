Change To Time For : Final C-130 Deployment For The 914th Airlift Wing After More Than 40 Years

CONTACT: Commercial (716) 236-2136/8, Fax-Comm (716) 236-2333

FOR RELEASE: Friday, May 06, 2016

NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY (05/06/2016)(readMedia)-- Four C-130 Hercules Aircraft will be departing the installation on Monday, May 9th for a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. This will be a historic moment as we witness the final C-130 Deployment for the 914th Airlift Wing after a legacy of more 40 years with this unit.

The 914 AW Commander Brian Bowman and other military members, will be on hand to answer questions about the aircraft, its history with the unit and how the 914 AW will be supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Many distinguished visitors from across the area will be in attendance.

"These airframes have provided forty years of dedicated service to the nation and the people of Western New York," said Bowman, who assumed command of the Wing in February. "It's important to myself, and the thousands of people that were associated with these aircraft, that we honor this event."

The C-130 Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft capable of using unprepared runways for takeoffs and landings. Originally designed for troop, medivac, and cargo transport, these dynamic aircraft have utilized Airmen as pilots, navigators, loadmasters, flight engineers and medical evacuation personnel to perform many of the unique functions the 914 AW provides. This experience not only serves as an opportunity to recognize the unit members who are deploying to support the global mission, but to reflect on the memories and importance of the airlift mission.

"The C-130s have served this unit well," said Bowman. "Many changes and innovations will affect this installation in the future, and these types of occasions allow personnel the chance to look back on the past while focusing on the future."