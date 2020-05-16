New York Air Guard Col. Denise Donnell To Speak At Patriot Flight Woman Veteran Sendoff Ceremony

LATHAM, NY (05/13/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Col. Denise Donnell of Clifton Park will address an all-women veteran group heading to Washington DC this weekend as part of the Patriot Flight Chapter of the Honor Flight Network.

Donnell is a 19-year veteran of the military, and served in the United States Navy before she joined the New York Air National Guard in 2002.

WHO: New York Air National Guard Col. Denise Donnell, along with more than 50 women veterans from WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the modern era.

WHAT: Sendoff ceremony for the day-long Patriot Flight to Washington, DC where the women veterans will visit their war memorials.

WHEN: Saturday, May 14 at 6 a.m. for the sendoff ceremony at the Marriott Hotel on Wolf Road. The veterans will then proceed at about 7 a.m. for their Southwest Airlines departure gate at Albany International Airport, leaving for Washington at 8:45 a.m.

WHERE: The Marriott Hotel, Wolf Road, Albany where the women veterans first gather for their sendoff ceremony. The group continues through Albany International Airport baggage claim up to their terminal for departure.

Media Opportunity: Interviews with Col. Donnell and the women veterans of Patriot Flight. Images of the group gathering and boarding transport to Albany Airport.

The group of women veterans will travel to Albany Airport in a bus provided by CDTA with an escort by Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders, Rolling Thunder, Leathernecks of the Marine Corps League and a five-ton troop carrier.

Media can contact Melody Burns, Patriot Flight Director of Operations, 518-527-5663 or melody@melodyburns.com, for more details of the ceremony and departure.

Background:

Col. Denise Donnell

Col. Denise Donnell assumed command of the 109th Maintenance Group in the spring of 2013. The unit is an element of the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing, at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Glenville.

Donnell had previously commanded both the 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 105th Maintenance Squadron at the 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh. During her 105th tenure the wing transitioned from flying the C-5A Galaxy to the C-17 Globemaster III.

A maintenance officer, Donnell is also certified as a command pilot. She served as a P-3C evaluator pilot in the Navy and has flown the C-5A and C-17 as well. Her awards include two Meritorious Service Medals and the Air Medal.

Patriot Flight, Inc.

The flight this Saturday includes 29 veterans, including one woman combat veteran; four Gold Star Mothers, including the President of the State of NY American Gold Star Mothers; four Blue Star Mothers, including the President of the Capital NY 2 Blue Star Mothers, nine Guardians who are family or friends of the Veterans and four Patriot Flight staff members.

Patriot Flight Inc. is a 501(c) (3) all-volunteer not-for-profit organization created to honor America's Veterans for all their sacrifices.

The group flies local veterans to Washington, DC to visit and reflect at their memorials for their service, sacrifices and memories.

This very special Honor Flight will stop at the Women In Military Service for America Memorial where they will be welcomed at a reception in their honor by retired Air Force Reserve Brigadier General Wilma Vaught, Dr. Betty Moseley Brown and Dr. Linda Schwartz. The veterans will have time to register their service at the Memorial before a visit to the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.

The flight returns to the Albany International Airport at 2150 hours on Southwest Flight # 1092.

"Patriot Flight is honored to be able to send our women veterans to Washington, DC for their Honor Flight as we continue to honor our veterans and their service to this great nation. This is a first for the state of New York and only the third time an Honor Flight has been dedicated to women," said Melody Burns, Logistics Director Patriot Flight. "Women on this flight traveled not only from the local area but from Plattsburgh, Phoenix, Putnam Station N.Y., and Bradford Penn. It is high time we recognize our woman veteran because she served too!"

Top priority for Honor Flights is given to the senior veterans – those surviving WWII veterans along with others from any war that have been diagnosed with a terminal illness. Subsequent priorities are given to Korea and then Vietnam War veterans.

The day trip from Albany to Washington D.C., is provided at no cost to the veteran. The veterans are flown back to Albany the same day, where they receive a warm welcome home from the community.

Patriot Flight Inc. services seven counties in the Capital Region, including Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga, Greene, Washington, and Columbia Counties as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts.

Patriot Flight depends on the generosity of local organizations and groups for support to take veterans on their Honor Flight. The next scheduled Patriot Flight Honor Flight is Saturday, October 1, 2016 when we will take 102 veterans on their Honor Flight.

For more information about Patriot Flight Honor Flight, please check the website, www.patriotflight.org or contact Frank DeSorbo, President or Melody Burns at 518-527-5663.