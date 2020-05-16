Free Emergency Preparedness Training At Port Richmond High School On May 14

STATEN ISLAND, N. Y. (05/06/2016)(readMedia)-- New York National Guard troops, in conjunction with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, will be presenting a free disaster preparedness class at the Port Richmond High School on Saturday, May 14.

The two-hour program begins at 2 p.m. Port Richmond High School is located at 85 Saint Joseph's Ave.

The event is opened to any interested citizen and no sign-up in advance is required.

The event is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's continuing Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program, which provides citizens with the knowledge and tools to prepare for emergencies and disasters, respond accordingly, and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions.

Working with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and local emergency management personnel, troops are conducting these training events across the state.

Since the program's launch in early February 2014, troops have held more than 770 events statewide, and taught over 62,500 citizens how to be better prepared for emergencies and disasters.

The program, designed by DHSES, covers a broad range of emergency-preparedness topics, like developing a family emergency plan, stocking up on emergency supplies, and registering for NY-Alert, the free statewide emergency alert system.

The Citizen Preparedness Corps has equipped thousands of New Yorkers to respond better to emergencies and disasters, he stressed.

Emergency preparedness is part and parcel of the New York National Guard's mission and experience, according to New York State Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Anthony German.

"The men and women of the New York Army and Air National Guard, who have responded to help their fellow New Yorkers during floods, hurricanes, and snow storms, know first-hand the value of being prepared for emergencies," German said.

"Our Soldiers and Airmen are proud to be part of Governor Cuomo's effort to help our fellow citizens prepare to cope with disasters and emergencies," German added.

For more information on the program and emergency preparedness, visit:www.nyprepare.gov.