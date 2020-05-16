New York National Guard Recognizes Boces Staffers For Their Support Of Guard And Reserve On Monday

LATHAM, NY (05/15/2016)(readMedia)-- Five Capital Region BOCES employees are being recognized for their support of National Guard and Reserve service members by Brig. Gen. Raymond Shields, the director of joint staff for the New York National Guard.

The employees will receive the Patriotic Employer award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve organization. The award recognizes the willingness of employers to allow employees who serve in the National Guard or the Reserves take the time needed to fulfill their military obligation.

They were nominated for the award by New York Air National Guard Master Sgt. Ottavio Lo Piccolo. Piccolo is a Schenectady resident who works for BOCES and serves in the 109th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard at Stratton Air National Guard Base.

Employees being honored at the 6 p.m. BOCES Board of Education Meeting, at the BOCES offices at 900 Watervliet Shaker Albany, are:

• Charles Dedricks , the CEO and District Superintendent of Capital Region BOCES, a Loudonville resident;

• Laura Combs, , the deputy director Educational Support Services for Capital Region BOCES, a Schenectady resident;

• Mindy Noxon Iannotti, the principle of the Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical School, a Schoharie resident;

• Donald Harple Capital Region BOCES Managing Program Coordinator;

And Robert Zordan, the director of human resources for Capital Region BOCES, a Waterford resident.

Shields coordinates joint functions and support to state government for the 16,000 member New York Army and Air National Guard. National Guard members are members of the reserve components of the Army and the Air Force and also respond to state missions at the direction of the governor.

"The men and women of the New York National Guard are always ready to serve our state and nation and their communities, " said Major General Anthony German, the Adjutant General of New York, who commands the New York National Guard.

"We count on employers to give our Guard Soldiers and Airmen the time they need to train for their military missions and respond when called upon by the governor or the president. Employers are key to making the National Guard an important part of our military forces," German said.

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment.

ESGR is supported by a network of more than 4,500 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Volunteers, hailing from small business and industry, government, education and prior military service bring a vast wealth of experience to assist in serving employers, service members and their families.

Together with Headquarters ESGR staff and a small cadre of support staff for each State Committee, volunteers work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.