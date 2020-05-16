Albany Resident Jeffrey Colling Promoted To Sergeant Major In The New York Army National Guard

CONTACT:

LATHAM, NY (05/18/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Soldier Jeffrey Colling, an Albany resident, has been promoted to sergeant major, the highest enlisted rank in the Army.

Colling currently serves as Detachment Sergeant for the New York National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters in Latham and is a full-time member of the National Guard.

Colling joined the Army in 1995 and served as a cavalry scout based at Fort Stewart, Georgia and joined the New York Army National Guard in 1998.

He has served as a supply sergeant, medical logistics non-commissioned officer, and served as a member of the New York Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion for 11 years in a variety of positions.

Colling's awards include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, the Driver and Mechanic Badge, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

He and his wife Jolene have two children; Querra and Micah.