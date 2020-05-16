Westbury Resident Althea Robinson-haddo Becomes Command Sgt. Major In New York National Guard

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, May 19, 2016

FARMINGDALE, NY (05/19/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Sergeant Major Althea Robinson-Haddo, a Westbury resident and a veteran of the Persian Gulf War, has been named Command Sergeant Major for the New York Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

As command sergeant major, Robinson-Haddo is the senior enlisted Soldier in the 275 person unit which is responsible for recruiting National Guard Soldiers at locations across New York. She serves as the commander's advisor on Soldier training, discipline and morale.

Robinson-Haddo enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1986 and transferred to the New York Army National Guard in 1989. She served as an administrative specialist and motor transport operator with the 719th Transportation Company before becoming a New York Army National Guard recruiter in 1997. She has served as a recruiter section sergeant and first sergeant of the recruiting battalion's Company A.

She holds a Master's in Business Administration from Nyack Community College.

Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Southwest Asia Service Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon; and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.

She has also received the Army National Guard Directors 54 Master Recruiter Badge.

She and her husband Nestor Haddo have an adult daughter, Kimesha; and two children still at home: daughter Paris and son Nestor Jr.

She was promoted to her new position and rank during a May, 16 ceremony at the Farmingdale Armed Forces Reserve Center.